Late last week, Benton Township Firefighter Ralph B. Law was heading north on Lapperell Rd. near Latham in response to a structure fire when his truck ran off the side of the roadway.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the fire truck began to go off the side of the road when the driver attempted to correct the truck back to the right. As a result, the truck traveled off the left side of the road before rolling over. The Patrol reports that Law was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
State Troopers were assisted at the scene by multiple responders, including the Pike County Sheriff Department, Pike County EMA, Piketon Police Department, Benton Twp. Fire and Rescue, Bainbridge Fire and Rescue, Jackson F.D. Hazmat, and MedCare EMS.
Law, who had sustained life-threatening injuries, was flown from the scene to the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus by MedFlight. The roadway was closed for several hours on Friday while the crash was under investigation.
The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has overseen the ongoing investigation of the crash.
