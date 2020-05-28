The JB Wilson and Garnet A Wilson Charitable Trust recently announced their scholarship winners via Facebook Live with each school. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, award ceremonies were not held with students in attendance.

The Trust has been offering scholarships since 1980. JB and Garnet A Wilson always dreamed of the recipients bringing their talent back to Pike County and many have done so. This years’ award winners will receive $9,000 per academic year, and we will following them through a Ph.D. if they so choose.

The winners are:

Community Award Winners

Erin Brewster

Jade Russell

Eastern HS

Emma Brunner

Hunter Cochenour

Piketon HS

Ally Ritchie

CTC-Piketon HS

Joshua Amato

Waverly HS

Maggie Reisinger

Sarah Crabtree 

Western HS

Erika Gray

Chloe Legg

Congratulations to all the 2020 award recipients.

