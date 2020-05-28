The JB Wilson and Garnet A Wilson Charitable Trust recently announced their scholarship winners via Facebook Live with each school. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, award ceremonies were not held with students in attendance.
The Trust has been offering scholarships since 1980. JB and Garnet A Wilson always dreamed of the recipients bringing their talent back to Pike County and many have done so. This years’ award winners will receive $9,000 per academic year, and we will following them through a Ph.D. if they so choose.
The winners are:
Community Award Winners
Erin Brewster
Jade Russell
Eastern HS
Emma Brunner
Hunter Cochenour
Piketon HS
Ally Ritchie
CTC-Piketon HS
Joshua Amato
Waverly HS
Maggie Reisinger
Sarah Crabtree
Western HS
Erika Gray
Chloe Legg
Congratulations to all the 2020 award recipients.
