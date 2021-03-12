Pike County, Ohio – Perimeter Road encircling the U.S. Department of Energy’s former gaseous diffusion plant will be closed just north of the East Access Road beginning Monday, March 15, 2021, to replace a culvert. The closure will begin at 8 a.m., with duration to be seven to 14 days for construction of the new culvert.

During the closure, the general public will not have access on Perimeter Road from north of Dutch Run Road (east access) to the Principal Access Road (west access at U.S. 23 cloverleaf). Motorists are advised to make travel plans accordingly during the closure.

