WAVERLY— As the countdown to Christmas continues, the Pike County Community Fund is also getting ready for its inaugural Winter Wonderland Festival coming to Waverly next weekend.
The village kicked off the season this Saturday by lighting the Christmas tree near the Waverly Sports Complex, but, as PCCF President Bruce Colburn explains, there are still plenty of events for residents to look forward to next Friday and Saturday.
“With things getting back to somewhat normal and the vaccine helping people, we’re really just trying to bring a little sense of normalcy to everyone’s holiday season,” he said during a Friday interview.
In years past, Waverly featured the First National Bank Jingle Bell Festival last held in 2019. While changing names, Winter Wonderland will continue many of those traditions.
Among the featured events will be Friday’s parade which makes its way from Bristol Village to the sports complex. The parade route, held between 6 and 8 p.m., will head from Third Street and down Morningside Drive.
Not just limited to the parade, Bristol Village will also host Breakfast with Santa and the Santa Run 5K both starting on Saturday morning.
Pre-registration for the 5K has ended, but participants can register on race day starting at 8:30 a.m. The race will begin 10 a.m. with the breakfast going from 9 to 11 a.m.
“They are also opening up the Railroad museum,” said Colburn, this event going from 9 a.m. to noon. “They are so proud of that.”
Downtown, the Pike Heritage Museum will hold tours of its 110 S. Market St. location and play the old organ which Colburn says will be heard throughout the village. Across the street, a skating rink will be present at the Pike County General Health District parking lot from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Grace United Methodist Church will also open its doors to serve as a warming station and have its choir sing carols throughout the day. The church’s parking lot will also serve as the home of Santa’s Village, where attendees will have the chance to be photographed with Santa and an inflatable snow globe.
Carriage and wagon rides, starting from the Love Cafe and Studio, will go along a few blocks in town. Riders can then pickup a hot drink from the cafe located on 118 E. 2nd St.
The craft show will be held at Pike County YMCA from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Since the event is inside, Colburn says guests will be asked to keep their social distance and to wear masks.
For more information on Winter Wonderland, visit the PCCF Facebook page.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.