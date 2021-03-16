Pike County, Ohio – Fluor-BWXT has partnered with the Pike County Community Fund with a $12,000 donation from the annual Employee Giving Campaign.
“Even with the limitations of COVID during our annual giving campaign, our employees pulled through to provide this important financial support for these local charities,” said JD Dowell, Site Project Director. “The generosity of our employees is a wonderful example of their commitment to their community.”
The Pike County Community Fund is an all-volunteer organization that provides financial assistance to non-profit organizations in Pike County. The fund provides grants to a wide variety of groups supporting the community including Christmas Gifts for Children, the Pike County YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Elizabeth’s Hope, Pike County Outreach Council, the Pike County Heritage Museum, Senior Center, and Pike County Partnership Advocacy Center.
“The Pike County Community Fund is able to help these dedicated organizations through the generous donations from businesses like Fluor-BWXT and others,” said Bruce Colburn, president, Pike County Community Fund. “This donation will help us provide much needed funding to the many organizations that we support.”
