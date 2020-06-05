Ohio Valley Bank is now offering a second round of 3-month loan deferrals for its commercial and installment loan customers. Those that applied for a deferral at the start of the COVID-19 health crisis may apply for an additional 3-month period. Customers who have not yet applied for payment deferrals may also do so. Additionally, mortgage customers may be eligible for interest-only payments, with escrow if applicable, for another 3-months.
The Bank has committed to offering these extended deferral options to its customers until at least Dec. 31, 2020. OVB customers should inquire with their loan officer to find what options are available for their loan type. Ohio Valley Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. Call 1-800-468-6682 to connect with any Ohio Valley Bank location.
