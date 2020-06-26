As part of its safe and careful reopening efforts, Adena Health System has eased visitor restrictions for inpatient visits effective immediately. Under the new visitor policy, anyone admitted to Adena, with the exception of specialty or high-risk areas may have one visitor per day during visitation hours. That visitor must be the same person for the entire day. Specialty and high-risk areas, such as Behavioral Health and COVID-19 cohorts will determine visitation at the unit and/or provider’s discretion.
“The support of family and other support persons is an important aspect of the healing process,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “While it was important to limit access to patients and staff for the past several weeks, we are pleased to be able to offer patients and families an opportunity for in-person interaction and visitation.
"To assure a safe environment with appropriate social distancing, and maintenance of our personal protective equipment, such as masks, it is necessary to limit how many people are in Adena facilities at any given time. We will require visitors to participate in the COVID-19 screening process and to register upon entry. Everyone who enters must follow social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines, and must wear a mask or face covering while in the hospital.”
Visitor information includes:
· One visitor per day – same person all day – for most inpatients (Exceptions: COVID-19+ inpatients, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Behavioral Health – pending permission of the unit);
· Surgery patients are allowed one visitor on the day of surgery;
· No visitors under age 18 (unless they are the parent of a patient);
· One visitor may accompany a patient presenting to an Adena Emergency Department;
· Patients under age 18 may have two parents or guardians visit, who are not required to leave at close of visiting hours; and
· Due to limited space in waiting areas, visitors are not permitted during most physician office visits and/or visits to testing areas (Exceptions: OB/Gyn patients may have one visitor for ultrasound appointments. Both parents may accompany a child under 18 to pediatric clinic visits).
Hospital visiting hours are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week. Adena’s Visitor Policy is available to view at adena.org
Adena Health System has worked diligently to incorporate higher levels of safety in all of its facilities. This includes making physical distancing a priority in waiting areas and spaces where people may need to form a line; universal masking is required of every caregiver, visitor and patient in all public areas; and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting is being performed several times a day, especially for high-touch areas. To learn more about how Adena has added new safety protocols within its facilities, view our video Safe at Adena, located on adena.org
