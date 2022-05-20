PIKETON — The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Pike County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible for an arson that occurred at 2124 Shyville Rd. in Piketon.
On May 18 at 1:12 a.m., Piketon Fire Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to the house fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau investigators alongside a State Fire Marshal accelerant detection canine conducted the scene investigation on Wednesday and the fire is suspected as arson.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.
Anyone with information can contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.
