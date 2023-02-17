PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in special session Monday evening with several resolutions on the agenda. Two of those resolutions dealt with the new water treatment plant.
Resolution 2023-08 authorized the mayor “to advertise and accept bids for the construction of the new Piketon Water Treatment Plant for the Village of Piketon.
Whereas, the Village of Piketon desires to construct a new water treatment plant; and Whereas the Village of Piketon has construction documents prepared by CT Consultants for the planned improvements titled as the Piketon Water Treatment Plant Project; and Whereas the Village of Piketon has received funds from Ohio EPA for the project and plans to proceed with the construction of the new water treatment plant.”
Resolution 2023-09 authorized the mayor to award and execute a contract for the construction of a new Piketon Water Treatment Plant for the Village of Piketon.
“Whereas, the Village of Piketon desires to construct a new water treatment plant as per documents prepared by CT Consultants; and Whereas the Village of Piketon has received public bids for the planned improvements titled as the Piketon Water Treatment Plant Project; and Whereas the Village of Piketon has received funds from Ohio EPA for the project and plans to proceed with the construction of the new water treatment plant.”
Council unanimously voted to pass both resolutions.
Upon passage of both pieces of legislation, a smiling Mayor Billy Spencer said, “This is monumental.”
Spencer said when he first met with Kent Bryant with CT Consultants work had already started on the sewer plant, which Spencer was fine with, but he thought a water treatment plant was more important.
“To me, water was the more important step,” Spencer said. “I knew what we had been facing. You see what kind of fall we just had (with the iron filter breaking down).
“Our (water treatment) plant was built in 1954 when the A-Plant came in. We’ve made some modifications over the years, but as a rule, it’s 1954 technology,” Spencer said. “We went through a rough year this year with the iron filter breaking down on us. It’s not fair to the people that live here.
“The new (water treatment) plant will give us the new technology. Not just one iron filter, but four. If one goes down, we still have three more. The biggest thing for the citizens is besides the iron, our water is hard. We will be softening the (water at the new) plant. It’s just monumental to have some new technology. Three new wells and a new booster station. We’re pushing water, not pulling water up the hill. It’s just a big deal for the Village of Piketon.”
Spencer said it was an $8.2 million project funded by a loan from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). The EPA will forgive $4 million and the village has 40 years to pay the remaining $4.2 million at zero percent interest.
“It’s the biggest project, by far, I’ve been here in 20 years and the most needed,” Spencer said. “There is no more bigger project as far as need, as big as this.”
