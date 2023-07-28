GALLIPOLIS, Ohio - Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the “Company”) reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $3,249,000, an increase of $1,250,000 from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 were $.68 compared to $.42 for the prior year second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $7,157,000, an increase of $1,033,000, or 16.9%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.50 for the first six months of 2023 versus $1.29 for the first six months of 2022. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.16% and 10.63%, respectively, for the first half of 2023, compared to .98% and 8.87%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller said, “This has been an active quarter for the Company. In Waverly, our team of community bankers moved into a new, renovated office. This new location provides us with another opportunity to bring an even better banking experience to our customers. Our customers are the key to our longevity – they are the reason why we have remained and will strive to continue to remain an independent, community bank. To celebrate and thank our customers, all of our OVB locations have hosted special customer appreciation days and are actively planning more events for the coming months. This summer, we have also continued our involvement with the local county fairs. We are proud to support these wonderful community events.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.