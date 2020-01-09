Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) is currently accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors in Pike, Scioto, Ross and Jackson counties. A total of 12 scholarships, each valued at $2,000, will be awarded to students planning to major in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) programs. This year, the program has expanded to include art majors that are relevant to careers at the PORTS site including Communications, Journalism, Photography, Videography, Graphic Design, Finance, Human Resources and Architecture.
“FBP continues its commitment to higher education in southern Ohio,” said Bob Smith, FBP Site Project Director. “FBP is one of the largest employers of STEAM careers in our area and we recognize the importance of encouraging and supporting those who are preparing to start their own careers.”
Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above and have been accepted to attend an accredited college or university with a major in a STEAM field.
Since 2011, FBP has awarded more than $194,000 in scholarships.
For more information on the scholarship and application process visit: http://www.fbportsmouth.com/community/scholarship.htm
