CHILLICOTHE, OH (March 10, 2021) – One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in her lifetime; and the American Cancer Society says one in 39 women will die from the disease. Screenings and consistent treatment are proven to increase the chance of survival, though many people face other challenges while in the fight for their life. These can include job loss, mounting utility bills, housing insecurities, or a lack of transportation or childcare that may be keeping a patient from getting to their breast cancer treatment.
There is help.
Adena Health System is proud to be a 2021 Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio (BFOhio) grant recipient. BCFOhio makes emergency funding available to any Ohio resident who is currently fighting breast cancer, and meets program criteria. The applicant does not have to be a patient of Adena Cancer Center to be eligible for this assistance.
Each year, BCFOhio funds go to Ohio organizations that manage the emergency financial assistance to help breast cancer patients meet essential living needs, making it easier for them to get the quality health care and treatment they require.
The Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio is a statewide, independent, nonprofit organization established by breast cancer survivors. Help provided by BCFOhio is funded by the sale of Ohio’s Breast Cancer Awareness License Plate and other contributions.
To learn how you can apply for BCFOhio Emergency Assistance, contact Adena Cancer Center Social Worker Mary Brown by email at mbrown3@adena.org, or by phone at (740) 542-3061.
