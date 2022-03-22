1. New COVID-19 deaths confirmed by Health District
The Pike County General Health District reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday— bringing the county’s total to 112 since the beginning of the pandemic. The deceased individuals were 75, 88, and 64 years old; these deaths took place between Feb. 26 and March 1. As of Tuesday, there were only six active cases in the county.
2. AAA: Gas prices dip as crude prices fluctuate
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is six cents lower this week at $4.031 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $4.031
Average price during the week of March 14, 2022 $4.092
Average price during the week of March 22, 2021 $2.671
3. March 23 in History
On March 23, 1775, American revolutionary hero Patrick Henry, while addressing the House of Burgesses, declared "give me liberty, or give me death!" On March 23, 1921, Arthur G. Hamilton set a new parachute record, safely jumping 24,400 feet. On March 23, 1929, Sir Roger Bannister, the first man to run the mile in less than four minutes, was born.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
