Due to the growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of our clients and our staff, the CAC of Pike County and the OhioMeansJobs Pike County Career Center (OMJ Pike) will not be conducting on-site client services effective immediately.
Please note, however, many of our services will continue in some form to the public via phone, email, and fax.
OhioMeansJobs.com can be accessed at home! Go to ohiomeansjobs.com for job searching, online trainings, resume creation, career profiles, and scholarship searches. You will also find links to veteran services, unemployment insurance, resources for individuals with a disability, and more.
For Unemployment Questions and filings, go their website at: unemployment.ohio.gov
Or you can file for unemployment benefits by phone Monday-Friday (except holidays) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. by calling (877) 644-6562 or TTY (614) 387-8408. Any one laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic should supply the mass lay-off number: 2000180.
For additional assistance, you may also call our offices at 740-289-2371. For a complete list of services and to contact any of our staff or community partners visit our website at: www.workforcebusinessdevelopment.org
For the FREE Tax Preparation Program, all on-site appointments previously scheduled have been cancelled until further notice; however, we are still conducting the Drop Off Program. The Tax Staff are working on taxes every day. Though the Senior Center Site in Waverly is closed at this time, FREE Tax Preparation Services are being conducted at the Market Street Facility ONLY until further notice.
FREE TAX PREPARATION CHANGES: NO APPOINTMENTS. DROP-OFF PROGRAM STILL OPERATING:
1. Effective Immediately All On-Site Tax Appointments Are Cancelled for locations in Waverly and Piketon.
2. Alternatively, the Drop Off Program is still being conducted. If you still need tax preparation services, you may drop off a completed Intake Form and your tax information at the OMJ Career Center entrance in the designated Mail Slot to the left of the entrance. Tax Envelopes are available in the mailbox outside for use in keeping all your paperwork and tax items together. Please print your name on the outside of the envelope and provide a working contact number prior to placing the envelope in the slot.
3. It is IMPORTANT that you provide a good working contact number for the tax staff to reach you. Once your envelope is received, the rest will be conducted via telephone.
Please note that a link to the Intake Form will be provided online on the web page noted above, as well as on Facebook. Paper Intake forms are also available in the mailbox for your convenience. If you need assistance with the Intake Form or have other questions regarding your taxes, please contact us at 740-289-2371.
We appreciate your patience during this difficult time. There may also be unexpected delays due to the increase in phone traffic as well. Rest assured we will do our best to assist you as much as possible.
