The Waverly City Schools District held their spelling bee on Tuesday morning in the WHS Auditorium, an event where 30 students represented Waverly from grades four through eight.
The winners were 1st place (8th grade) Ryker Johnson, 2nd place (8th grade) Zach Spencer, and 3rd place winner (5th grade) Hayden Hubbard. The winners received a cash reward from The First National Bank and a trophy from Waverly Intermediate.
The finalists also included:
- Ziggy Stamper
- Jayla Rigsby
- Katie Long
- Kellan Smith
- Jamie Blackwell
- Karley Hignite
- Elle Shepherd
- Max Monroe
- Izzy Morgan
- Lagan Rayburn
- Ethan Pierce
- Evelyn Montgomery
- Jacob McCune
- Emma Hudnell
- Bella Nesser
- Ian Moore
- Ethan Wall
- Isaiah Reynolds
- Hadlee Carsey
- Jadin Gregory
- Fayden Crawford
- Brooke Dunham
- Kaleb McCune
- Jackson Remy
- Devan Leslie
- AJ Eblin
- Alli Harwood
