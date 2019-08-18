The Pike County Recovery Council organized the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament June 22 and 23 at the Waverly Sports Complex to raise money for the Pike County YMCA’s Hurt to Hope Program.
“The Pike County Recovery Council is involved in a range of community improvement projects and we are proud to organize this endeavor that is supported across the community,” Pam Johnson, Pike County Recovery Council Executive Director, said.
The tournament brought 584 players comprising 146 teams with more than 3,300 people attending throughout the weekend. Local businesses reported a significant increase in customers during the weekend and enjoyed the benefits of so many out of town visitors.
“We’d like to thank the Waverly Fire Department, the Waverly Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly City Schools, and all of our generous volunteers for their support and their assistance with this community event,” Johnson said.
For more information about the Waverly Gus Macker and to find more tournament photos, follow their Facebook page @WaverlyGusMacker (www.facebook.com/WaverlyGusMacker).
