New Covenant Church in Waverly, along with all Churches of Christ in Christian Union (C.C.C.U.) in Pike County, will be doing their part to help fund the construction of a new pavilion to be used by the youth at Nipgen Camp through proceeds from an auction to be held on Saturday, May 28 at 6 p.m.
The auction, which will be held at New Covenant Church, 535 East Second St. in Waverly (behind the Pike County Government Center), is open to the public and is accepting donations.
According to Claire Carrier, auction organizer, there is a wide variety of items, large and small, that can be donated for the auction, including tools, baskets, collectible money, metal watering cans, furniture, chests, 1930’s and 1940’s kitchen utensils, books, bottles (such as old medicine bottles), glass money banks filled with coins, household appliances, quilts and coverlets, pots and pans, fishing tackle, thimbles, guns, handcrafted needlework, toys, automobiles, bird houses/feeders, iron skillets, jewelry, woodenware, seasonal ornaments, Hummel figurines, gift certificates from local businesses, camping gear, lawn statuary, knives, cast iron money banks, pictures, wicker items, Barbie dolls, horse collars, political campaign badges, office supplies/equipment, canes/walking sticks, granitewear, sleigh bells, stone crocks, baby furniture, Longaberger, antiques/collectibles, pottery, China, glassware, postcards, milk glass, farm implements, teapots, cookie jars, metal signs, crystal, and more.
According to Carrier, the public is welcomed and encouraged to participate in and donate to this event. Auctioneering will be conducted by Randy Dollison, of Dollison Auction Services, who also holds local auctions twice a month at the Forest Hills auction house.
Nipgen Camp, located at 329 state Route 772, Bainbridge, is the church camp for C.C.C.U.’s South Central District, and each summer, it is home to youth camps as well as Nipgen Camp Meeting, a series of services featuring music and preaching.
The new pavilion, when constructed, will provide a sheltered space for youth activities.
Anyone wishing to donate to the auction may contact Clair Carrier at 740-947-5784 or bring their auction items to the church on Friday, May 27.
Pastor Michael Blevins and the congregation of New Covenant Church invite the whole community to participate.
