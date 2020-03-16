PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Jan. 13, 2020
Caleb Lee - No operator's license and left of center. Pled guilty. Found guilty, $125 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Caleb Lee - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Mark A. Swain - Trafficking drugs, possess methamphetamine, and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice; officer failed to file an affidavit for probable cause for a warrant. No cost to defendant.
Andrew A. Wilburn - Handle firearm. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; co-defendant pled. No cost to defendant.
Greg D. Lightle - Handle firearm. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Eric E. Snyder - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Michelle J. Bates - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute, cross-filing. No cost to defendant.
James M. Large - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain residential alcohol/drug counseling at the discretion of the Pike County Probation Department. Defendant shall successfully complete the residential drug treatment program and follow all rules and recommendations of the facility. If defendant fails to complete the program, defendant shall be returned to jail to finish remaining jail sentence. $100 in court costs.
Stephen D. Gillette - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant completed three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program). $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Stephen D. Gillette - OVI/Refusal and ALS suspension. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Sharon L. Layne - OVI/Under the influence and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Donald P. Richards II - Mark lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Donald P. Richards II - Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
Henry H. Sloan III - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within 10 years for sentencing purposes. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. Probation may be terminated early if fines and costs are paid in full and D.D.I.P or jail is completed. License suspended from Dec. 26, 2019 to Dec. 25, 2022. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Henry H. Sloan III - OVI/Breath high and left of center. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
William R. Boltenhouse - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be re-filed on amended complaint. No cost to defendant.
Jan. 14, 2020
Seth B. Saunders - Possess ducks (2X). Pled guilty. Found guilty. $360 in fines. $100 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Beaver Township
2.715 acres: David Bryant and Teresa Bryant to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. Warranty Deed. Jan. 8, 2020.
Tract: Tommy M. Wallace and Jo An Wallace to Dennis G. Glenn and Melissa R. Glenn. Warranty Deed. Jan. 21, 2020.
5 acres: Charles C. Jones and Minnie F. Jones to Brandon Wicker and Stephanie Wicker. Warranty Deed. Jan. 28, 2020.
Lots 3-5 & 7-9 Victor H. Smith Subdivision: Danny L. Hicks, Janet M. Hicks, Janet Hicks and Danny Hicks to Danny L. Hicks and Janet M. Hicks. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 19, 2020.
Jackson Township
40.011 acres: First Choice Property Acquistions LLC to Frankie Lee Hutcheison. Warranty Deed. Jan. 8, 2020.
23.838 acres: Guy E. Edwards, Cynthia R. Edwards, Bessie B. Moseley and Bessie B. Mosley to Guy E. Edwards and Cynthia R. Edwards. Quit Claim Deed. Feb. 25, 2020.
14 acres: Kent Martz and Annette Martz to Thomas L. Miller Jr. and Thomas L. Miller. Warranty Deed. Feb. 25, 2020.
2.607 acres, undivided 1/4 interest: Daniel S. Cooper to Larry A. Cooper, Richard B. Cooper and David D. Cooper. Certificate of Transfer. Feb. 27, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.