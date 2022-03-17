PIKETON— Pike Pet Pals will be holding its annual yard sale at the Pike County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 2 to raise funds to replace the roof on the dog pound.
In addition to the yard sale, there will be a bake sale, Chinese Auction, and 50/50 raffle. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the auction will take place between 8 a.m. and noon.
A vendor sale will also be held outside the Multipurpose Building. Whit’s of Waverly and Fawcett Funnel Cakes will be at the sale to help raise funds.
Those wishing to donate items or monetarily are told to contact Pike Pet Pals via Facebook or its email pikepetpals@gmail.com. Checks can be mailed to Pike Pet Pals PO Box 1239 Waverly, Ohio 45690
