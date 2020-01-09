The intermediate, junior high, and high school MH classrooms from Waverly City Schools took to the community recently to work on life skills of shopping from lists, budgeting, ordering, and understanding the uses of money and making change in real-life settings. Local businesses visited included Rural King and McDonald's of Waverly. The students had a great learning experience and lots of fun. Thanks to Rural King and McDonald's of Waverly for supporting our efforts!
