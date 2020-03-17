Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as amend store operating hours beginning March 17, 2020.
Senior Hour Encouragement
Beginning March 17, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.
(Editor's Note: According to Ohio officials, people who are 65 years of age or older should stay home, and those who are 65 years of age or older have a 15 times higher fatality rate, according to earlier studies.)
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.
Store Hour Adjustments
Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours. Normal operating hours by individual store locations are available at http://www2.dollargeneral.com/About-Us/pages/storelocator.aspx
According to the online store locater (linked above), the Dollar General at 707 West Emmitt Avenue (U.S. Route 23), Waverly, the Dollar General at 7095 U.S. Route 23, Piketon, and the Dollar General at 13120 State Route 124, Piketon, all open at 8 a.m.
Dollar General remains committed to providing customers and employees with a safe, clean and pleasant shopping environment at all stores and seeks for customers to feel confident when shopping its stores.
Quote from Todd Vasos, CEO
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”
About Dollar General Corporation
Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,278 stores in 44 states as of Jan. 31, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com
