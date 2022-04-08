Village of Piketon Mayor's Court

April 4, 2022

William Allen: Offenses included speeding, having no operator's license, and expired registration. Pled no contest to operator's license and ordered to pay fine and court costs. Other offenses dismissed in court.

Jorge Urbaez: Pled no contest to speeding violation and was ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Anthony Formichelli: Offenses include speeding and driving under suspension. Both were continued for six weeks.

Olivia D. Young: Offenses include petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving under suspension, expired registration, and complicity. Pled guilty to all charges with exception to speed, which was dismissed in court. Found guilty in other charges and ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Carol L. Gorman: Failure to yield-entering highway. This was continued until the next court date.

February Grand Jury

Marcus Simmons: Found in violation for felonious assault, domestic violence, assault, and resisting arrest.

Matthew E. Kelley: Found in violation on three charges of felonious assault.

Cody A. Gabbert: Found in violation for having weapons under disability and assault.

Elmer J. Ison: Found in violation of kidnapping.

