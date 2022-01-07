WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $21,211 grant to the Village of Piketon to expand sewer service along US Route 23.
This sewer improvement project will install 1,656 linear feet of sewer line to support business expansion plans, creating 15 new jobs.
“Up-to-date sewer infrastructure is critical to the health and wellbeing of Ohio families, as well as to local communities’ ability to create jobs and compete in today’s economy,” Brown said. “This investment will have a significant economic impact on the Piketon community.”
In addition to the $21,211 in ARC funds, local sources will provide $9,091, bringing the total project funding to $30,302.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government. Its mission is to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in the Appalachian region.
