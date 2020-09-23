Brick by brick the outside of the new Piketon High School auditorium is taking shape.
And as each brick goes into place on the outside, there’s plenty of work happening on the inside as well.
As the WAI Construction Group employees continue to progress toward completing the facility, the excitement builds day by day.
Jessie Hablitzel, the director of Piketon’s musical productions, sat down with the News Watchman to talk about the progress being made in the facility.
“They broke ground last year on Oct. 25 (2019), and I remember that day because it was my birthday. A friend of mine literally saw them dig the first hole for the foundation on my birthday last year,” said Hablitzel. “The projected finish date is February 1. They are 11 days ahead of schedule right now. We are hoping to have our first show in the new auditorium in March.”
Since it is a special year with the anticipated opening of the new facility, the decision was made to have an all encompassing musical with grades kindergarten through 12th participating for the grand opening.
“We had already chosen not to do an elementary musical this year, because we wanted our new space to have a grand start. We are planning on having the show on two weekends in March — March 12, 13, 14 and 19, 20, 21,” said Hablitzel. “We are also thinking if some of the COVID restrictions are still around we could still have our show in a way that limits seating and splits people up. That’s the plan as of right now.”
According to Hablitzel, auditions are tentatively set to take place for just before Thanksgiving. “That way if we have kids at home we can get them their books and still do online rehearsals through Zoom,” she said.
“For the first show (in the new auditorium), I hope we can cast about 75 kids. I compiled a five-page document on how we are going to handle everything with the COVID restrictions. We will try our best to keep everyone safe.”
This will be the second time Piketon has had a musical that encompasses all grades. The first combined K-12 musical at Piketon was done 12 years ago, “Seussical”, with 72 kids in the cast. Hablitzel has not officially announced which musical they will do in the spring, as they are still waiting on approval for the one she has chosen.
To say that Hablitzel is thrilled about the new facility would be an understatement.
“The school board, (Superintendent) Mr. (Wes) Hairston and (Treasurer) Mrs. Megan Williams have included us in every decision. We’ve had input from day one, and they have been very good about listening to us,” said Hablitzel.
“At the very beginning, they asked us to make a wish list of everything we wanted, what kind of square footage we wanted, and I’ve gotten to work with the interior designer. That’s my background. My original bachelor’s degree was interior design, so it was great to work with her. We picked out everything from the curtains, carpet and the paint colors.”
The new auditorium seats 500 people, will have brand new heating and air conditioning, and provides handicap accessibility.
“The handicap accessibility is wonderful. It means so much. We have a lot of people who come to our shows and need accessibility,” said Hablitzel. “It will be so nice not to worry about people on the old stairs and to have an accessible restroom. Everything is accessible now, even for students. I’m super excited. That has been an issue in the past.”
The lighting crew will have access to an all-new LED system in the new space.
“Our lighting system in the old auditorium is a green screen DOS program that we had run on a computer with a floppy disk. It has been there for 30 years. Everything will be new and fresh,” said Hablitzel.
“I’m so thankful we had already made the decision not to have our fall (elementary) musical. We have a lot to move over, like our tools that we have bought over the years, and our wireless microphone system. There was no way we could do that and have an elementary musical.”
Even with all of the excitement and anticipation of the new auditorium, Hablitzel has made sure the old auditorium will not be forgotten.
“I’m very nostalgic. We are trying to pay homage to the old space with the design of the entrance. That is important,” said Hablitzel. “The Piketon Coat of Arms will be put into the new auditorium.”
A four-foot-by-four-foot piece of the old stage floor will be incorporated into the new stage floor. The old stage floor will be laser engraved with a drawing of the outside of the old auditorium. The drawing is being created by Piketon High School Visual Art Teacher Ross Wheeler.
For those who have walked through the hallways near the old auditorium, each musical in the past has been marked by handprints dipped in paint and the name of each student in the production. In order to keep those handprints from disappearing entirely when the old building is demolished, Hablitzel had a friend photograph each section of wall. Those photos will be made into posters that will be hung in the hallway of the new auditorium.
“The kids love that. They enjoy doing the hand prints every year,” said Hablitzel. “We are going to continue the tradition by having the kids do handprints for each musical and then take a photo of them before painting over it.”
Hablitzel anticipated having a dedicated handprint wall somewhere backstage, possibly the back of the garage door where items can be loaded and unloaded.
“We do not plan on increasing our ticket prices. A lot of people have asked us about that. We are not making money. We are just trying to sustain our program,” said Hablitzel. “In March we have always done an extra little fundraiser. Our plan this year, since it is a new space, is to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony the first weekend in March where kids can give community tours of the whole facility.”
When asked how the students have reacted to the ongoing construction and progress of the new space, Hablitzel said, “I can’t get the kids to stop asking me about it. They are so excited.”
