In the 2020 Primary Election, Pike County Republicans voted on representatives to the Republican State Central Committee and Pike County Republican Central Committee members.
Bonnie Ward, running unopposed for State Central Committee Woman, received 1,079 votes in Pike County.
Phil A. Bowman, running unopposed for State Central Committee Man, received 982 votes in Pike County.
Pike County Republican Central Committee results follow:
Waverly Ward 1 — David M. Manuta, 29 votes
Waverly Ward 5 — Lynne Morgan, 46 votes
Beaver Township — Bonnie Ward, 51 votes
Beaver Village — Marsha L. Mathews, 12 votes
Benton Township — Aletha Montgomery, 61 votes
PeePee-A Township — Allison Kelley, 70 votes
PeePee-B Township — Landon Boyer, 48 votes
Seal Township — James E. Mustard, 23 votes
Sunfish Township — Jeremy Hamm, 45 votes
Piketon Village — Wyona Lynn Hays, 62 votes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.