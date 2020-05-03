In the 2020 Primary Election, Pike County Republicans voted on representatives to the Republican State Central Committee and Pike County Republican Central Committee members.

Bonnie Ward, running unopposed for State Central Committee Woman, received 1,079 votes in Pike County.

Phil A. Bowman, running unopposed for State Central Committee Man, received 982 votes in Pike County.

Pike County Republican Central Committee results follow:

Waverly Ward 1 — David M. Manuta, 29 votes

Waverly Ward 5 — Lynne Morgan, 46 votes

Beaver Township — Bonnie Ward, 51 votes

Beaver Village — Marsha L. Mathews, 12 votes

Benton Township — Aletha Montgomery, 61 votes

PeePee-A Township — Allison Kelley, 70 votes

PeePee-B Township — Landon Boyer, 48 votes

Seal Township — James E. Mustard, 23 votes

Sunfish Township — Jeremy Hamm, 45 votes

Piketon Village — Wyona Lynn Hays, 62 votes

