CHILLICOTHE— The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Traffic control on this project has been modified for the winter season, with two lanes of traffic open on S.R. 32 in both directions. The median will remain closed for winter. There are no left turn movements at the intersection during this phase of construction. There are also no straight through movements for traffic on Shyville Road. The U-turn lanes can be used to navigate the intersection. Estimated completion: Spring 2022
Beaver Pike Bridge Replacement - This project has been shifted into winter traffic maintenance, with Beaver Pike being reopened to traffic as of Dec. 1. Additional work will be completed using single lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Work on the project will resume next spring. Estimated Completion: Spring 2022
Germany Road Slide Repair – Project to repair an existing slide on Germany Road between Dutch Run Road and Millstone Road. While closed, traffic will be detoured via Adams Road, Red Hollow Road, and Coal Dock Road. As of Dec. 21, Germany Road has reopened to traffic with no restrictions for the winter. The project will resume in the spring and be completed next year. Estimated completion: Spring 2022
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
