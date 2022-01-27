1. U-Haul truck sharing now available at Wheat Ridge Mini Barns
U-Haul Company of Massachusetts and Ohio, Inc. is pleased to announce that Wheat Ridge Mini Barns Waverly signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Waverly community.
Wheat Ridge Mini Barns Waverly at 850 W. Emmitt Ave. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
See more inside.
2. Pike County drops to fourth-highest case rate in latest ODH report
The Ohio Department of Health announced an updated case rate per 100,000 for all Ohio counties on Thursday. Recently leading the state, Pike County’s 3,085.8 per 100,000 residents, or 857 cases, reported from Jan. 13 through Jan. 26 led to its new placing as the fourth-highest county. The state average for those weeks was 1,582 per 100,000.
Scioto County now leads the state with its 3,724.4 per 100,000 where over 2,800 cases were recorded. Due to the spread of the Omnicron variant, ODH now recommends all local health departments to shift from universal contact tracing to a more cluster-based model.
3. Jan. 30 in History
On Jan. 30, 1882, Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd President of the United States was born. On Jan. 30, 1964, The Ranger spacecraft, equipped with six TV cameras, was launched to the moon from Cape Canaveral. On Jan. 30, 1972, British troops shot dead 14 Irish civilians in Derry, Ireland. The day is forever remembered in Ireland as 'Bloody Sunday.' On Jan. 30, 1976, The U.S. Supreme Court banned spending limits in campaigns, equating funds with freedom of speech.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
