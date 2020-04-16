On April 15, Congressman Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M. (OH-02) issued the following statement after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that Pike County Airport will receive a $1,000 grant from a fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:
“The CARES Act emergency economic relief continues to come back to benefit our communities in Ohio. Local airports are fundamental to serving our families and businesses, and they need support during these challenging times—especially with tightened travel recommendations. This funding will help keep employees on the payroll and hangars open until we’re through this health crisis,” said Congressman Wenstrup.
Background:
In March, Congress passed the CARES Act to support Americans in the fight against coronavirus, which included $10 billion in grant funding for local, national, and international airports. The money can be used by airports to continue funding payroll, utilities, debt payments and capital expenditures. You can find out more information about these grants on the U.S Department of Transportation’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.