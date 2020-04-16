On April 15, Congressman Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M. (OH-02) issued the following statement after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that Pike County Airport will receive a $1,000 grant from a fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

“The CARES Act emergency economic relief continues to come back to benefit our communities in Ohio. Local airports are fundamental to serving our families and businesses, and they need support during these challenging times—especially with tightened travel recommendations. This funding will help keep employees on the payroll and hangars open until we’re through this health crisis,” said Congressman Wenstrup.

Background:

In March, Congress passed the CARES Act to support Americans in the fight against coronavirus, which included $10 billion in grant funding for local, national, and international airports. The money can be used by airports to continue funding payroll, utilities, debt payments and capital expenditures. You can find out more information about these grants on the U.S Department of Transportation’s website.

