The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about all sorts of challenges for schools across the country. As parents, teachers, and administrators have struggled all year to find a safe way to educate students efficiently, the Western Local School District has found a way to power through.
Western Local Superintendent Brock Brewster credits the parents, teachers, and students in his community for the school’s ability to react and adjust quickly to the circumstances, “At the beginning of the pandemic we surveyed our community and over 80% of the families wanted their kids at school full-time. We decided to do whatever we could to make sure that our kids were at school as much as possible. I’m very proud that throughout the pandemic we’ve been able to offer (in-person) school to our kids 9 out of 10 days throughout the entire school year. I’m thoroughly proud of our kids and our parents because they have allowed the school year to go on as smoothly as possible, which helps the students continue to learn even during this time.”
As is the case for any school district, the parents, teachers, and school administrators must find a way to work together for the well-being of the students. That has been especially true over the past school year with the presence of COVID-19 in the community. Brewster shared his thoughts on the cooperation of the parents and teachers in his district over the past year, “The kids have been great, the behavior has been great. The parents have been great to work with. They have supported us in everything we’ve done. I’ve not had the first mad parent call in and ask ‘What in the world are you guys doing?” No matter what any parent has personally felt about the virus or what we have done at Western to keep students in school, I honestly have not had the first negative phone call in the most disruptive year in history. I can’t be more proud of our kids and our families and staff for their exceptional attitudes for the whole year. Everyone has recognized that we are doing exactly what we should do; that is taking care of these kids, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”
The administration at Western recognized that along with their push to keep students in school must come a total group effort to keep the students safe as well. Brewster complimented his staff and students once more, this time for their willingness to follow health protocols throughout the difficult year, “Along with enforcing the mask mandate, we have closely monitored the kids to make sure every kid washes their hands frequently. We set up some hand-wash stations throughout the school to help with that. At every single bell-change our teachers went through and sanitized every desk so that no student sat in a desk that hadn’t been immediately disinfected. We also paid someone whose sole job was to disinfect every single doorknob multiple times a day and the bathrooms were disinfected the most frequently. All highly touched areas have been disinfected frequently throughout each day.”
In addition to the disinfection process, the school has been careful to observe social-distancing protocol throughout the year according to Brewster, “We have implemented distanced seating charts throughout the year that ensure that students are spaced out at least 6 feet apart or that they sit in pods of students who had spent time together outside of school or eaten lunch together. This allowed us to have all of our kids back and still have enough room to keep everyone safe. As of March 29, we have had 12 total students test positive for COVID out of 800 students, and 22 staff members of 130 have tested positive.”
Brewster attributes the school’s low spread rate to the district’s ability to closely monitor student contact through seating charts and surveillance, “The seating charts have remained the same throughout the school year in each bus, classroom, and the lunchroom, with very little change to help us to review who a student who had tested positive had been in a close proximity to.”
By paying close attention to the health of the students, Western has been able to maintain a high percentage of its students in the classroom throughout the duration of this school year. Brewster says that a high majority of his students are now back in the classroom full-time with a small percentage still attending school in a “blended” format, “Right now out of roughly 800 students, we have about 30-40 kids who are in blended learning. What we call blended is our teachers are responsible for the virtual instruction for the students who are not at school in-person. They create videos, post lessons, and create other virtual learning instruction to help educate the students who are not attending in-person. That is why we took one Friday every other week to allow teachers time to create those lessons. The reason we did that is that we anticipated a lot of those students coming back to in-person instruction and we wanted them to be on-track when they came back.”
Now that the adjustments have been made and the school district has made it through most of the school year, Brewster is looking to the future with great optimism. Though most of the effects of COVID-19 have been negative, Brewster says that there is some silver lining in looking ahead, “One of the things I’m looking forward to is an exciting academic opportunity that we have. The governor required us to come up with an extended learning plan, which is basically a three year plan. The state is giving us a lot of money to carry out this plan. This made us really sit down and think about ‘What can we do with this money that we’ve never been able to do before.’ We decided to put a plan in place to close the gap between our students who come into kindergarten that are ready for school and those that are not ready. We are adding some focused skill-based intervention to bridge the gap and help prepare students for a future of learning. For the first time ever we have sat down with money and people available to help carry out this plan to help boost our students’ overall academic growth. Our focus is to pinpoint those students who need focused intervention and to prevent them from getting behind and staying behind. I’m excited about that. Many people would say ‘That’s not very exciting news.’ but this is a very exciting opportunity for us. I believe that this is a plan that will help us reach the overall progress we want to see in our students.”
With the experience gained from such an unprecedented school year and a new plan in place to boost academic achievement, Western Local Schools seems to be poised for success in the coming year.
