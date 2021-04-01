Registration for Waverly City Schools Kindergarten and Preschool students for the 2021-2022 school year will be held at Waverly Primary on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 13 (8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)

Thursday, April 15 (12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 11 (8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)

Thursday, May 13 (12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.)

No Appointment is Necessary

Students must be 5 years old on, or before, August 1, 2021 to register for Kindergarten.

Students must be 4 years old on, or before, August 1, 2021 to register for Preschool.

Parent/ Guardian must bring the child's official birth certificate, immunization record, social security card, custody papers (if any), and proof of residency. Also parent/ guardian must bring driver's license or picture ID.

