Registration for Waverly City Schools Kindergarten and Preschool students for the 2021-2022 school year will be held at Waverly Primary on the following dates:
Tuesday, April 13 (8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)
Thursday, April 15 (12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, May 11 (8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)
Thursday, May 13 (12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.)
No Appointment is Necessary
Students must be 5 years old on, or before, August 1, 2021 to register for Kindergarten.
Students must be 4 years old on, or before, August 1, 2021 to register for Preschool.
Parent/ Guardian must bring the child's official birth certificate, immunization record, social security card, custody papers (if any), and proof of residency. Also parent/ guardian must bring driver's license or picture ID.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.