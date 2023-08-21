Gathered in front of the crowd at Pike Heritage Museum’s 40th anniversary were some legends of the Pike County music scene. Pictured from left: Chris Way, Jim Caughlan, Bill Wiltberger, George Ed Powell, John Call, Phil Stokes and Terry Shea.
The Pike Heritage Museum held its 40th anniversary celebration Saturday, August 19 and had a new exhibit dedicated to the musicians of Pike County including groups such as the Omars, Swiss Army and Pure Prairie League.
photos by Bret Bevens/News Watchman
This is part of the new exhibit at the Pike Heritage celebrating the musicians of Pike County.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
This is more of the new exhibit at the Pike Heritage celebrating the musicians of Pike County.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
On Saturday, August 19, a group of musicians from Pike County gathered at the Pike Heritage Museum’s 40th anniversary celebration.
Some of the musicians were from the country rock band Pure Prairie League. The band started in 1970 with its first success with a lineup of Craig Fuller, Tom McGrail, George Ed Powell, and Phil Stokes, with John Call joining the band later that year.
