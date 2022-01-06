CHILLICOTHE— Adena Health System announced today that it will expand its services in Chillicothe with the addition of a new Urgent Care facility on Bridge Street. The 6,400 square-foot facility will be located in a shared space with Rural King at 1470 North Bridge St., Chillicothe.
“We recognize the healthcare needs of our communities continue to grow and patients and their families deserve facilities and services that are convenient and close to where they live and work,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “Our Adena Urgent Care – Western Avenue location in Chillicothe continues to see record patient volumes, so the opening of this new location not only benefits our patients with more care options but also our providers and caregivers in reducing the strains on their staffing and resources.”
Graham added, “We greatly appreciate our partners with Rural King for sharing in this vision of bringing valuable urgent care services to Chillicothe’s north end of town.”
Initial services offered at Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street will include:
- Acute care for illnesses like flu, colds, cough, strep throat and more;
- COVID-19 testing;
- Sports physicals;
- Sprains, strains and minor fractures;
- Outpatient laboratory services; and
- X-ray and mobile 3D mammograms.
Patients seeking services at Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street will have the ability to skip the waiting room experience by using Adena’s convenient online service that allows them to sign-in from home or elsewhere. After signing in online, the patient can continue working or resting at home until they are notified that it is time to come in to the clinic to see a provider. Traditional walk-in service will also be available.
Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street is scheduled to open in early 2022.
Additional Adena Urgent Care locations can be found throughout Chillicothe, Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson, Washington Court House and Waverly. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit Adena.org/UrgentCare.
