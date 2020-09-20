The Believe in Ohio program recently announced the launch of a new statewide scholarship program that seeks to recognize Ohio high school students for their contributions to innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The program also introduces applicants to Choose Ohio First, an Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) scholarship program for students in STEM fields.
The Believe in Ohio program was collaboratively developed by the Ohio Academy of Science (OAS) and Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio (EEO). It is funded by the State of Ohio through ODHE. Believe in Ohio seeks to create a “Culture of Innovation” in Ohio high schools, and to encourage students to continue their education and career in Ohio by providing scholarships to Ohio colleges and universities.
Introducing Believe in Ohio’s Statewide STEM Innovation & Entrepreneurship Scholarship program:
Ohio high school students who are juniors or seniors during the 2020-2021 school year, and who meet the qualifications noted on the scholarship application, are invited to apply for a $1,000 Believe in Ohio STEM Scholarship.
To ensure that students from all parts of Ohio receive recognition, at least one $1,000 scholarship will be awarded in each of Ohio’s 99 House of Representative districts and 33 Ohio Senate districts. To review the Scholarship Application go to https://mk0believeinohil21qn.kinstacdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Believe-in-Oho-Statewide-Scholarship-Program-Aug-12-2020.pdf
“What makes this scholarship possible is the Ohio Academy of Science’s extensive statewide network of dedicated members who will help evaluate the many scholarship applications that are expected to be received,” said Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio Executive Director and Believe in Ohio Co-Director John Klipfell.
“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to support Ohio’s high school students and introduce them to scholarship opportunities that can help them continue their education in Ohio and develop into the innovators that Ohio will need in the future to maintain our state’s prosperity,” said Ohio Academy of Science Executive Director and Believe in Ohio Co-Director Michael Woytek. ”We are pleased to have the support of Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the Ohio Department of Education, and the Ohio General Assembly, without which this important program would not exist.”
ODHE’s Choose Ohio First program aims to graduate more Ohio students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine. More than 45 public and private Ohio colleges and universities award Choose Ohio First scholarships in more than 110 program areas.
“The state recognizes the critical importance of having a workforce trained in these areas, which is essential for strengthening Ohio’s economy and fostering continued success for Ohio businesses,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner.
Students can learn more and see what programs are offered that might interest them at https://www.ohiohighered.org/cof/participating-institutions
About the Believe in Ohio Program:
Believe in Ohio is a free, comprehensive, experiential learning STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) entrepreneurship and innovation program for Ohio high school students that was collaboratively developed by the Ohio Academy of Science (OAS) and Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio (EEO). Funded by the State of Ohio through the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the Believe in Ohio program is part of the Ohio High School STEM Innovation and Ohio College Scholarship and Retention Program. https://believeinohio.org/
What is the Choose Ohio First Program?
Choose Ohio First is a state-funded program of the Ohio Department of Higher Education aimed at graduating more students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM). The goal of the program is to advance the economic growth of each region in the state in STEMM-related fields and to support the success of program participants.
About The Ohio Academy of Science:
With more than 1,400 members and a network of thousands of supporters and volunteers, since 1891, The Ohio Academy of Science has been promoting science and science education in Ohio as a membership based, volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization. In addition to its pre-college student programs (Regional and State Science Day science fairs, The Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair, and Believe in Ohio) the Academy conducts an annual meeting which brings together scientists and students from all disciplines across the state and publishes an international, multidisciplinary, scientific journal. www.ohiosci.org
About Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio:
Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio (EEO) is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Corporation formed for the educational and charitable purpose of promoting student and community awareness as to the challenges and opportunities the changing regional, national and global economies present for the future. It provides educational instruction, curriculum, mentoring and other information that help develop the entrepreneurial, economic, business, and scientific literacy of students and the community that will be needed for the 21st Century. www.EEOhio.org
