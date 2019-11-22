It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Pike County, and two local villages are joining the festivities, hosting tree lighting ceremonies and more.
Piketon will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 30. The day’s events begin with a Craft Bazaar, hosted by Vanguard Ministries, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street in Piketon.
An ice skating rink will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. (kids skate free). Santa will be in the Village of Piketon from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Coffee and hot chocolate will be served, and locals will have the opportunity to decorate their own Christmas cookie or make their own ornament to be hung on the village Christmas tree.
Live Christmas music will be performed by Piketon High School Band and Choir students.
During the event, toys will be collected for the NC4K Toy Drive. According to the Village of Piketon Facebook page, NC4K No Kid Fights Cancer Alone is a local Ohio Pediatric Cancer Foundation that has assisted countless families right here in Pike County.
“NC4K offers families affected by pediatric cancer an opportunity to attend multiple functions throughout the year for emotional support, as well as providing financial support when needed,” the Facebook page states. “The Toy Drive donations will be distributed directly to parents of children with a pediatric cancer diagnosis free of charge, at the NC4K Holiday Party! Let’s show the love to these families, Pike County!!!”
If someone wants to drop off items for the toy drive before Nov. 30, they can take them to Jasper Elementary or Piketon High School, where collection boxes are set up in the offices.
Beaver will host the 2019 Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 7 on Main Street in Piketon near Emma’s Frosty Kreme. The event will begin at 5 p.m. A parade will take place at 6 p.m., followed by a tree lighting ceremony. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance.
A 55-inch TV will be raffled and an Outstanding Citizen will be announced and recognized.
The event is free and open to the public.
Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. Games and prizes will be available for the children in attendance, in addition to rides on the Christmas Express Kiddie Train. Also, children will have the chance to see “Elsa” and “Anna” and “Olaf” of “Frozen” as the characters stroll through the event. Kids will also have the chance to decorate their very own ornament to take home as a keepsake.
First-, second-, and third-place trophies will be awarded to parade floats.
The event is hosted by the Beaver Oktoberfest.
Enjoy the holiday season in Pike County!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.