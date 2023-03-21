COLUMBUS, Ohio – It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant Callery pear (also known as Bradford pear) in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm. There is no requirement for the removal of existing plants, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry encourages control and removal to benefit native forest ecosystems.
“Callery pear often dominates young, regenerating forest areas and inhibits the growth and establishment of native plant species,” Chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry Dan Balser said. “Halting the further sale and intentional propagation of Callery pear will help reduce the further introduction of this environmentally harmful tree species.”
Callery pear is an ornamental species native to regions of Asia. It was introduced to North America in the early 1900s for agricultural use. It quickly became a favorite in landscaping for its adaptability, flowering, fall color, and rounded crown.
Callery pear is most easily spotted in early spring, when it blooms with white flowers along highways, yards, and fields and other disturbed sites. The rounded leaves are dark green with a shiny upper surface, and arranged alternately. The leaf margin is wavy and finely serrated. The white flowers are clustered with five petals, and blooms typically have a strong, unpleasant smell, often compared to rotting fish. Tiny, hard pears appear in the fall. The brown fruit is almost woody until frost softens it. After that, the fruits are eaten by birds who spread the seeds.
The tree was also believed to be unable to reproduce by seed and bred to be sterile. However, many cultivars can cross-pollinate with each other and produce viable fruit. The most popular of those is the Callery pear is ‘Bradford.’ Other common species include ‘Cleveland Select,’ ‘Autumn Blaze,’ ‘Chanticleer,’ and ‘Whitehouse.’
Depending on site conditions, Ohioans may consider using tree species native to the eastern United States with similar characteristics to the Callery pear.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook @odnrforestry and on Instagram @odnrforestry (instagram.com/odnrforestry).
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
