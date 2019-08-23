PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
June 19, 2019
Kenneth A. Baldwin - License forfeit and no operator’s license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Lyndsey K. Thornsberry - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Daniel P. Hapner - Persistent disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Reduced. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and cannot miss more than three classes.
Daniel P. Hapner - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Suerienna D. Nye - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Justin P. Rohr - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Nathaniel R. Samson - Marked lanes. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 60 days.
June 21, 2019
Michael W. Griffin - Open container. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine.
Michael W. Griffin - Fail to control motor vehicle. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Rebecca S. Martin - Left of center. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Clayton M. Boyd - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within ten years. Throughout the period of defendant’s probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program), within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Clayton M. Boyd - OVI/Breath (low). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
June 24, 2019
Justin R. Ferguson - Drug paraphernalia (2X). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
David L. Burlile Jr. - Menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Victim is in prison for domestic violence. No cost to defendant.
Tayseneca S. Allen Lowe - Aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Pled not guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Mindy Parrett in the amount of $1,399.00. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and shall refrain from all contact with Tim Parret.
Shannon M. Colley - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Michael A. Bennett - Burglary and possession of criminal tools. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Tyler S. Smith - Persistent disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Sam Smith, Elizabeth Steward, and Amanda Teeters. Defendant shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs. 11 jail days.
Kimberly J. Vassar Smith - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Mifflin Township
Tracts: Eugene George Lee, Eugene G. Lee, Norma Jean Lee, and Michael Eugene Lee to Eugene George Lee and Norma Jean Lee. Survivorship Deed. July 1, 2019.
2.253 acres: William B. Caudill to Helen J. King and Jesse Ray WP Caudill. Warranty Deed. July 24, 2019
Beaver Township
1.8977 acres: William A. Bayless and Donna Bayless to Lawrence Beaver. Warranty Deed. July 2, 2019.
2.012 acres: Jeremy O. Adkins and Amy N. Adkins to Jerry O. Pence and Kathleen J. Pence. Survivorship Deed. July 10, 2019.
Pee Pee Township
2.63 acres, also 2.52 acres, Grantors Reserve Life Estate: Robert F. Long and Barbara D. Long to Brian Joseph Long. Warranty Deed. July 2, 2019.
0.5984 acres, 0.1075 acres, also 60 ft. wide easement: Green Roads Investments, LLC to Kara Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. July 8, 2019.
13.806 acres: Merry A. Robinson to Daniel R. Robinson, II. Quitclaim Deed. July 8, 2019.
132.23/100 square rods: Alex R. Adams and Kimberly G. Adams to Jeffrey Lee Howard and Laurie Anne Howard. Survivorship Deed. July 10, 2019.
1.5949 acres: Mary Leasure and Mary L. Leasure to Kimberly Roush. Quitclaim Deed. July 10, 2019.
Tracts: Paul Teeters and Diana Teeters to Nelson Minter. Warranty Deed. July 19, 2019.
Lots 39d, 10c, also 40d Lake White: Gregory Barch and Charlene Barch to Eldon L. Williamson and Bonnie L. Williamson. Warranty Deed. July 19, 2019.
2.300 acres: Anthony J. Canterbury and Joan L. Canterbury to John M. Huffman, Jr. and Susan B. Huffman. Survivorship Deed. July 22, 2019.
0.5761 acres: Phillip Sager and Phillip L. Sager to Phillip L. Sager. Warranty Deed. July 22, 2019.
7.343 acres, also 60 feet wide easement: Cheryl L. Malone Trustee, Cheryl L. Grass Trustee, and Malone Family Trust to Robert E. Moore, Jr. and Kimberly D. Moore. Survivorship Deed. July 24, 2019.
0.254 acres: Brenda Murta, Aaron Murta, Amanda Murta, and Frederick James Murta to Aaron Murta. Warranty Deed. July 24, 2019.
13.806 acres: Daniel R. Robinson, II to Alyssa Jane Clagg and Brandon Tyler Clagg. Warranty Deed. July 25, 2019.
3 tracts: BTG Pactual OEF TRS LP to Whitetail Dream Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. July 29, 2019.
5,775 square feet, also 0.048 acres: James H. Ratliff and Dorothy L. Ratliff to Daniel W. Fyffe and Andrea J. Fyffe. Warranty Deed. July 31, 2019.
0.2223 acres: John K. Schmitt Trustee, Patricia L. Schmitt Trustee, Schmitt Family Trust 2018 to Landon Gary Boyer. Warranty Deed. July 31, 2019.
Pee Pee Township & Ross County
13.14 acres: Mary Leasure and Mary L. Leasure to Kimberly Roush. Quitclaim Deed. July 10, 2019.
Village of Sharonville
Lot 16 and 0.062 acres: Matthew L. Shipley to Cathy J. Shipley. Quitclaim Deed. July 2, 2019.
