Experiments in universities have actually been carried out to figure out how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, both with machine and human lickers (because this is important scientific knowledge!). The results ranged from 252 to 411.
2. World Press Freedom Day
This holiday is annually observed on May 3. It is a day to recognize the important service provided by press professionals. It is commemorated by the United Nations to observe the fundamental principles of press freedom around the world. By celebrating World Press Freedom Day, journalists and democracy advocates contribute to defending the freedom of speech, access to information, and the independence of the media, all of which suffer constant attack across the world. This day also honors the journalists who have been killed in the name of their profession.
3. May 3 in History
In 1979, Margaret Thatcher became the first woman prime minister of Great Britain.
In 1971, James Earl Ray, Martin Luther King Jr.‘s assassin, was caught in a jail break attempt.
In 1948, the Supreme Court ruled that movie studios must sell off its theaters, breaking apart a huge monopoly forming within the film industry.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln‘s funeral train arrived in Springfield, Illinois.
