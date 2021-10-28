9th Grade Honor Roll:

Kenna Allen

Emily Anderson

Coleton Barnett

Raymond Daniel

Kara Duke

Callie Farmer

Hannah Frey

Taylena Hicks

Jeremy Holt

Jaxon Humphrey

Tyler Kerns

Trace Lansing

Nicholas Lemaster

Anthony Main

Jordan Perry

Landon Ramey

Ayden Riggs

Faith Stone

Breleigh Tackett

Jaylei Tackett

Arieanna Teed

Johnathan Watson

Taylor Wilburn

Zackery Williams

9th Grade All A’s Honor Roll

Reese Bond

Josh Brewster

Cutter Clay

Emma Durham

Ethan Gedeon

Jagger Grooms

Drew Haggy

Kameron Janes

Kerrigan Marhoover

Landon Marhoover

Piper Martin

Seth Nance

Wesley Satterfield

Cheyenne Seymour

Alex Siliven

Megan Whitley

10th Grade Honor Roll

Gina Abbott

Michael Bennett

Johnathan Brannan

Zane Burton

Kendra Darby

Cecil Dearth

Jesse Dunn

Ledel Fugate

Kasey Garrett

Logan Lightle

Desirae McJunkin

Dean Montgomery

Deven O’Diam

Trevon Price

Cyrus Ramsay

Elexys Scharbrough

Katelynn Shultz

McKenna Silcott

CcCe Stamper

Kaden Wireman

Kiefer Yinger

10th Grade All A’s Honor Roll

Lillian Chandler

Mia Glass

Jamie Gray

Reagan Hutchinson

Scotlyn Jordan

Finley May

Roxanne Milar

Cheyanne Newton

Katelynn Penwell

Sophie Rhoades

Alexis Tilley

Lauren Ware

11th Grade Honor Roll

Blandine Brun

Chase Carter

Rylee Coy

Alicia Francis

Kenzi Ferneau

Emma Henderson

Dakota Hughes

Nic Lightle

Dustin Lykins

Madison Mosley

Jaiden Nelson

Zavier Tilley

11th Grade All A’s Honor Roll

Gracie Gedeon

Shelby Martin

Jordyn Rittenhouse

12th Grade Honor Roll

Sakaya Beckett

Chloe Beekman

Garrett Branscomb

Reed Brewster

Troy Comer

Wyatt Grooms

Merissa Hughes

Lucas Humphrey

Sean Kerns

Kolten Miller

Mackenzie Mowrey

Joanna Peters

Jillian Ramsay

Mazi Robinette

Kacie Schuyler

Benjamin Tackett

12th Grade All A’s Honor Roll

Savannah Bolden

Madison Clay

Taylor Grooms

Abigale Knisley

Alyssa Marhoover

Gavin Myers

Trey Satterfield

Brooke Walker

Noah Whitt

