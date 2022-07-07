The following are headlines from the Thursday, July 13, 1972 edition of The Waverly Watchman.
Pike not included in SEO ambulance plan
Pike County and neighboring Scioto and Ross counties were not permitted to be part of the Ohio Valley Health Services Ambulance program following a meeting at the Pike County Hospital.
A $3 million grant had been awarded to OVHSF and, despite requests from local officials, Pike would not be a member county to the program. OVHSF served seven counties at the time.
Instead, Pike County would try working with the Mid-Ohio Health Planning Federation to finance the ambulance program.
Hartle wins bid for international office
Piketon lion Merle Hartle was selected among eight others to receive a seat as Lions International Director during a convention held in Mexico City, Mexico.
Hartle was the superintendent of electrical and instrumental maintenance for Goodyear Atomic and had been a member of the Piketon Lions since 1956.
P-H breaks ground for plant expansion
Parker-Hannifin broke ground on expansion of its Piketon location, which projected to see the number of employees to grow to more than 100 and payroll in excess of $1 million.
Work was expected to be finished that December on the plant that would "increase production facilities" and allow for a newline of piston pumps. The plant opened in 1967 when it only employed 12 workers.
Break-in tried at city garage
City Patrolman John Smith said someone attempted to gain entrance to the city garage, located on Bridge Street in Waverly.
Boards were pried on the back end of the building, but no items appeared to be missing from the Monday evening attempt.
