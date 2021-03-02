Pike County, Ohio – Fluor-BWXT’s recent Employee Giving Campaign is proud to support the Pike County YMCA with a donation of $5,187. The financial gift results from the annual fundraising efforts of Fluor-BWXT employees to help charities and non-profits in the surrounding communities.
“This past year, COVID may have forced us to make some changes during our campaign but our employees came through with the same generous spirit to help those who work hard to make a difference in our community,” said JD Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “The Pike County YMCA is a wonderful example of a local organization making a positive impact in southern Ohio.”
“The donation is so important for the Pike County YMCA to continue focusing on our mission,” said Kim Conley, chief executive officer and president of the Pike County YMCA. “The support from Fluor-BWXT and their employees helps us continue to provide a safe, family-centered environment focused on everyone’s well-being.”
This year’s Employee Giving Campaign raised $88,164 through raffles, donations and various events to be distributed to charities in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties. Since 2011, FBP employees have donated $1,128,164 to their communities through the annual campaign.
