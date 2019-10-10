PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Aug. 7, 2019
Donald E. Henson Jr. -Drug paraphernalia (2X). Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
Donald E. Henson - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsibility Act. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Donald R. Henson Jr. - Weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, trafficking drugs, handle firearm, possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to $20,000.00 cash or 10 percent bond. Random drug testing. No contact with Charles Bundy.
Donald R. Henson Jr. - Possession of drug instruments, obstruction of official business and possession of marijuana. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Charles E. Bundy - Possession of drug instruments and possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. Being held on detainer. No cost to defendant.
Charles E. Bundy - Trafficking drugs, receiving stolen property, handle firearm, possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. Being held on detainer. No cost to defendant.
Chloe I. Nickell - OVI/Under the influence, marked lanes and OVI/Breath (low). Cases dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Jerry R. Gillum - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Zachary D. Lewis - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsibility Act (driving without insurance). Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Steven J. Merritt - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Chester P. Howard - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be re-filed on long form complaint. No cost to defendant.
