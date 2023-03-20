President Jimmy Carter signed the Chrysler Loan Guarantee Act, which offered the automaker $1.5 billion in federal support. The loan was given to help pull the company and save tens of thousands of jobs. The loan terms required Chrysler to raise $ 2 billion on top of the $1.5 billion loan, which the company did by streamlining operations and persuading union leaders to accept some payoffs and wage cuts. The loan proved to be extremely beneficial, and the company was able to pay back the loans in 1983, seven years ahead of the deadline.
2. As Young As You Feel Day
{span}This holiday is celebrated on March 22 every year. When they said “Age is just a number,” it wasn’t a lie after all. It doesn’t matter how old you are. Feeling young is a state of mind. No matter your age, no one can stop you from feeling young and alive. You can be a senior citizen, someone who has recently turned 40, or even a kid. Every single person gets to celebrate this day and their youthfulness. It is all about believing that you are as young as you feel. Your actual age does not matter.{/span}
3. March 22 in History
In 1974, the Viet Cong proposed a new truce with the United States and South Vietnam, which included general elections.
In 1972, the U.S. Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment. The amendment failed to achieve ratification.
In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson named General William Westmoreland as Army Chief of Staff.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill legalizing the sale and possession of beer and wine.
