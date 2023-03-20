1. Chrysler Loan Guarantee Act

President Jimmy Carter signed the Chrysler Loan Guarantee Act, which offered the automaker $1.5 billion in federal support. The loan was given to help pull the company and save tens of thousands of jobs. The loan terms required Chrysler to raise $ 2 billion on top of the $1.5 billion loan, which the company did by streamlining operations and persuading union leaders to accept some payoffs and wage cuts. The loan proved to be extremely beneficial, and the company was able to pay back the loans in 1983, seven years ahead of the deadline.


