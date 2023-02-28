The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.148 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The average price for a gallon of gas this week in South Central Ohio Average is $3.148. Last week the average price was $3.204 and the week before the average price per gallon was $3.360.


