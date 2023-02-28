The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.148 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average price for a gallon of gas this week in South Central Ohio Average is $3.148. Last week the average price was $3.204 and the week before the average price per gallon was $3.360.
Marietta has the highest gas prices in Southeastern and South Central Ohio with an average price of $3.299 per gallon. Athens comes in right behind at $3.298 per gallon. Waverly is third highest with an average price of $3.285 for each gallon of gasoline. Chillicothe and Portsmouth came in tied for the lowest price, dipping under the three dollar mark at $2.995 per gallon, Logan was the next lowest checking in right at $3 per gallon.
Other prices in the area include:
$3.011 Columbiana
$3.190 East Liverpool
$3.242 Gallipolis
$3.117 Hillsboro
$3.247 Ironton
$3.209 Jackson
$3.125 Steubenville
$3.063 Washington Court House
The national average for a gallon of gas fell five cents over the last week to $3.36. The main reason is the price of oil, which fell into the mid $70s per barrel, nearly $5 cheaper than earlier this month. Today’s national average of $3.36 is 14 cents less than a month ago and 24 cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.27 million barrels per day to 8.91 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.8 million barrels to 240.1 million barrels last week. However, decreasing oil prices have contributed to pushing pump prices lower.
Crude prices have declined over the last few weeks due to the strengthening of the dollar and market concerns about increasing domestic oil inventories. EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased substantially by 7.6 million barrels to 479 million barrels last week.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
