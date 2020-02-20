Walk with a Doc program has a time change for the rest of 2020's AM walks although the dates will remain the same.
Walks will now be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning with the March 2 walk.
This doctor-led group is a fun and safe place to go for a walk, learn about health, and meet new friends. The event is free, and all are welcome. Walks are held on the first Monday of every month, and the walks begin at the Bristol Village Glenn Center, 660 East Fifth Street, Waverly.
Remaining 2020 walking dates include March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 14 (second Monday this month), Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Dec. 7.
If you have questions, contact Nichole Smith at 740-947-7721 or nsmith@pike-health.org
