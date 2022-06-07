WAVERLY — On Monday, the Pike County Commissioners and the Village of Waverly recognized June 6, 2022, Community Health Worker Day.
A community health worker (CHW) is a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member or has a particularly good understanding of the community served. A CHW serves as a liaison between health and social services and the community to facilitate access to services and to improve the quality and
cultural competence of service delivery.
“Today, we celebrate the hard-working individuals working to conduct outreach and health education, provide support for clients and patients and advocate for reducing disparities in health care,” says Amanda Elliott, Community Empowerment Director.
A division of the Community Action Committee of Pike County, Elliot said the organization is community-oriented and provides “essential health care, behavioral health services, social service programs and assisting individuals to help develop self-sustaining practices and habits to improve overall quality of life, health, and well-being.”
“Our Community Health Workers and their teams are providing advocacy, education, and support to individuals in our community to help them improve their lifestyle and connect them with their proper healthcare options,” she said.
“This is a more streamline approach to assisting our clients to get services for which they may be eligible. We are growing. You will definitely see us in the community more”, added Seth Queen, Community Empowerment Manager.
What does being a Community Health Worker mean to you?
A host of community health workers said their responsibility- serving Pike County- was not one they take lightly.
“To me, being a Community Health Worker means being an advocate to help increase the knowledge of services and resources that are available to people in the community”, says Kathy Weiss, Community Health Worker.
CHW Valarie Williams said her role makes residents more knowledgeable and self-sufficient. The result is improved quality of life for Pike Countians.
For CHW Arin Sodaro, this role was never one she would have called a livelong dream. Now, however, the job has become very fulfilling and gratifying for her.
“As a CHW, I have had the opportunity to work alongside clients who were some of the most humble and grateful individuals I have ever met who simply needed help, help I can provide,” she said. “Being able to facilitate and arrange care and services with local resources and provide support and education on services that are available within the community has been a huge highlight since becoming a CHW.”
Others like Lori Watson say her work has been rewarding since she can provide resources for those who might feel stuck.
“Being a community health worker is so rewarding when you find help or resources for clients when they are at a “dead end.” Some clients may be facing a situation that they may have never been in before and we are here to guide them and help them,” says Lori Watson, community health worker.
Jaquelyn Sullivan, community health worker declares, “Being a community health worker, to me, means having the opportunity to serve my community at a limitless capacity. Being a CHW means I get the privilege to connect the dots and make linkages in Appalachia that are often times overlooked or considered minimal to the outside world. It means providing services to not only the underserved but those who may have just fell on hard times, the uneducated or maybe just someone new to the community. It means giving someone the resources needed to become more self-reliant and in turn bettering their quality of life.”
“The work our community health workers and their teams are providing for their clients is life changing to many. We help to create bridges to resources and help improve overall health through client teaching on chronic illnesses and assisting these individuals to improve their well-being and be self-sustaining, and just being a positive voice,” says Elliott.
For more information on Community Empowerment and services offered, please call 740-577-3025.
