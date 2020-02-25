As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for the replacement of the existing structure on CR 57 (Beaver Pike) in Pike County at the 3.47 mile mark.
PIK-CR 57-3.47 (PID: 110130) - It is proposed to replace the structure on CR 57 (Beaver Pike) at the 3.47 mile mark in Pike County. The project is located in a rural area of Jackson Township.
The structure is a 3-span continuous concrete slab supported on concrete substructures. The structure was built in 1954 and underwent a rehabilitation in 1994.
Buck Hollow is a perennial stream that is in the Scioto River drainage basin
No new right-of-way will be needed for the project.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
CR 57 will be closed for the duration of the project. The detour route will be determined at a later date.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% Local. The environmental commitment date is 1/1/2021. The project is currently expected to be awarded 4/12/2021.
Written comments should be submitted by March 9, 2020, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
