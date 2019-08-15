WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
May 14, 2019
Joshua E. Stone of Bucyrus - OVI. Pled guilty. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. 3 jail days required. Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled guilty. Convicted. License suspended from July 24, 2018 through July 24, 2019. $450 in fines. $95 in court costs. $67.25 in other fees.
May 28, 2019
Angela G. Lowery of Waverly - Physical control and OVI. Pled guilty. Convicted. Porbation in lieu of jail time. $500 fine. $95 in court costs. $20.85 in other fees.
June 4, 2019
Byron K. Stokes of Columbus - Failure to appear. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.
June 11, 2019
Terra A. Allison of Piketon - Possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 9, 2019.
Tabetha D. Folden of Jackson - Physical control and OVI. Pled guilty. Convicted. $500 fine. $95 in court costs. $103 in other fees.
Christopher B. Mains of Beaver - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Aaron E. McCutcheon - Violation of protection order. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0331 and 19CRB0336 A & B. Throughout the defendant’s probation supervision, he shall not refuse any test and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall not order, pay for, or share the cost of, purchase or attempt to purchase, consume or possess any beverage containing alcohol. Further, the defendant shall not be physically present at any place where beverages containing alcohol are sold or otherwise furnished for consumption on the premises. $100 in court costs. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Casey McCutcheon and Roman McCutcheon. Defendant shall stay away from 211 North Market Street, Apartment A, Waverly, Ohio 45690 and shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs. 60 jail days.
Jerry R. Gillum - Disorderly conduction. No contest. Reduced. Defendant shall serve 15 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Jerry R. Gillum - Disorderly intoxication. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant shall serve 20 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Jerry R. Gillum - Open container. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant shall serve 20 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Jerry R. Gillum - Littering. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Resisting arrest. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 18CRB080 A. Throughout the period of defendant’s probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall not order, pay for, or share the cost of, purchase or attempt to purchase, consume or possess any beverage containing alcohol. Further, the defendant shall not be physically present at any place where beverages containing alcohol are sold or otherwise furnished by consumption on the premises. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Lisa Cook. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 211 North Market Street, Apartment A, Waverly, Ohio and shall undergo mental health counseling. Defendant shall stay away from 2552 Hunting Run Road, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. $100 in court costs. 60 jail days.
Michael C. Winningham - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
June 10, 2019
Joan L. Blankenship - OVI/Under the influence, marked lanes, and possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. No test results were received. No cost to defendant.
Brandy Rowan - Financial Responsibility Act (driving without insurance) license suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant is compliant. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Teresa L. Matzenbach - Domestic violence and assault. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute, David O. Jackman. Defendant to pay court costs.
David O. Jackman - Domestic violence and assault. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute, Teresa L. Matzenbach. Defendant to pay court costs.
Jason S. Swesey - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to lack of sufficient evidence to convict, although officer did have probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Travis E. Martin - Violation of protection order. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Carla Wolfe. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling.
Aaron D. Hannah - Criminal trespass. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Karen Hannah and shall stay away from the premises located at 5218 State Route 124, Latham, Ohio, 45646.
June 11, 2019
Robert L. Adams III - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $60 in court costs.
Erica D. Long - Distracted driver. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine.
Cory L. Christman - No deer permit. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $220 fine. $100 in court costs.
Cory L. Christman - No deer permit. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $120 fine. $100 in court costs.
Cory L. Christman - Take two deer. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $120 fine. $100 in court costs.
