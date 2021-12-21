WAVERLY— The demolition of the famed Greenbaum building earlier this month allowed the reemergence of a past used tunnel in downtown Waverly.
Since filled-in with sand, the tunnel was found beneath the North Market Street sidewalk in the days after the Dec. 4 demolition of the Greenbaum.
According to the Pike Heritage Museum, the tunnel connected Greenbaum to a building previously owned by James Emmitt. That building’s location, just across the street from the Greenbaum, is currently home to the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library.
Public consideration for what the tunnel may have been used for in yesteryears ran rampant in multiple Facebook posts from the museum. Some speculated that it was used as part of the Underground Railroad, while others posited that it may have served as a hidden path to dispense alcohol during the prohibition.
