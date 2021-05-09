PIKE COUNTY COURT
March 15, 2021
Amy Needham Davis - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Steven S. Peters - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
March 17, 2021
Joe R. Starnes - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Joe R. Starnes - Driving under suspension — violation registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
James D. Bryant - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
William J. Rafferty - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall continue alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program). Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Samantha Spears. $100 in court costs.
Russell E. McDaniel - Falsification. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 17CRB0962. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Bruce W. Sparks - Obstruction of justice. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Bruce W. Sparks - Resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Richard J. Wiles Jr. - Domestic violence (2X), weapons under disability, assault, aggravated menacing, and weapons while intoxicated. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Roscoe C. Webb - Receiving, theft and possess sign. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
William R. Mosley - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within 10 years. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days. License suspended from March 17, 2021 through March 16, 2024.
William R. Mosley - Fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Nicholas Engelsman - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.