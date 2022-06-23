The following are headlines from the June 29, 1972 edition of The Waverly Watchman.
Over 200 hear Gov. Gilligan speak Monday
Gov. John J. Gilligan visited Lake White to address Democrats of the 14th District at a fundraising dinner. The occasion was a $25 per plate fundraiser for Waverly's Ron Shoemaker, who was seeking the post of state senator that fall.
Gilligan remarked on his first 18 months in office during the dinner and referred to Pike County as the "cradle of Democracy."
Residents again meet Red Cross blood quota
Pike County residents donated 123 pints of blood, the second consecutive time the county had reached its quota. The majority of donors, 75, came from Waverly while Piketon had 31.
Extra funds for county if proposed bill passes
Pike County was expecting to receive approximately $250,737 through a proposed revenue sharing bill.
That money would be divvied up among the county, villages, and city of Waverly. The county was set to $128,964, the villages $88,213, and $24,997 to Waverly.
Construction site sheds burglarized
Sheriff Roy E. Ross reported that an equipment storage shed and office owned by Jurgenson Construction Co. was entered and had material and equipment stolen. An estimate of $12,331 was the total value of the stolen gear, which included chain saws, typewriter, adding machine, water pump, and more.
